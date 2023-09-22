Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo hints at injury comeback

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, has provided an update on his recovery from injury.

The young talent has resumed individual training as he nears his eagerly anticipated return to action.

Sharing training photos on Instagram, Mainoo wrote, "Been a long road back, not too far now."

Mainoo sustained a foot injury during Manchester United's pre-season training, which sidelined him for a period.

During pre-season, Mainoo had gained the trust of manager Erik ten Hag and even featured in a friendly match against Real Madrid. However, his injury occurred early on in a collision with Rodrygo.

The 18-year-old has now started with light, personal training as he progresses toward his comeback. His impressive performances during the United States tour had earned him consideration for the new season, especially given Man United's injury concerns.

