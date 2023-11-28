GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo makes EPL Team of the Week

Published on: 28 November 2023
Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo makes EPL Team of the Week

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been named in the English Premier League Team of the Week following an impressive display against Everton. 

The 18-year-old was handed his full debut by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at the Goodison Park, with the England youth international repaying the Dutchman with a splendid performance.

Mainoo was the start of the game as United strolled to a 3-0 win on Sunday to extend their recent run of good form.

The youngster is joined by Man United teammate Alejandro Garnacho and Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon.

Other players in the Team of the Week are Manchester City's Nathan Ake, Fulham's Willian and Pau Torres of Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Mainoo international future has come to the fore with Ghana and England set to battle for his availability.

Mainoo was born to Ghanaian parents in England, making him eligible to play for the Black Stars.

Below is the team of the week: 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more