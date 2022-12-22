Ghanaian youngster Kofi Fosuhene Asare happy to join Swedish side Landskrona BoIS  

Ghanaian youngster Kofi Fosuhene Asare says he is delighted to have joined Swedish side Landskrona BoIS

The 20-year-old joined joins the club on a three-year deal after leaving Sandvikens IF after expiration of his contract.

Speaking in an interview with the club's website on his move, he said, "It really feels great. As soon as I heard that there was an interest, I was very excited and I am very happy that it is finally done. I have had a meeting with Billy and Erik and they were clear that there is a plan for me so I am very excited to get started.

"I am a fast player who likes to have a lot of ball at my feet and challenge. At the same time, I go very deep to be a threat with my speed. I myself think that I have a good eye, like to be involved and a lot happens when I have the ball at my feet. Also managed to score a lot of goals so far during my career and I hope that continues in Landskrona BoIS", he added.

The winger was raised in Tumba. At the age of twelve, football continued in Hammarby and at the age of 16 he went on to Djurgårdens IF.

In the blue-striped Stockholm club, he scored goals in the P19-Allsvenskan. It was 23 goals in 20 games in 2021 and during a shorter loan stay in Haninge he managed two more goals in three games.

Before this year, Asare left Tele 2 Arena in favor of Jernvallen in Sandviken.