Ghanaian youngster Kofi Fosuhene Asare joins Swedish side Landskrona BoIS

Ghanaian winger Kofi Fosuhene Asare has completed his move to Swedish side Landskrona BoIS, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 20-year-old joins the club on a three-year deal after leaving Sandvikens IF after expiration of his contract.

Kofi Asare will join his new teammates next year for the season.

The winger was raised in Tumba. At the age of twelve, football continued in Hammarby and at the age of 16 he went on to Djurgårdens IF.

In the Swedish second-tier league the next season, Kofi Asare is anticipated to play a significant part for the team.

Tumba is where the winger was raised. At the age of twelve, he kept playing football in Hammarby, and at the age of sixteen, he transferred to Djurgrdens IF.

He scored goals for the blue-and-white Stockholm club in the P19 Allsvenskan.

He scored 23 goals in 20 games in 2021, and he added two more goals in three games during on a shorter loan at Haninge.

Kofi contributed to the success with his five goals.