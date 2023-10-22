GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Baah on target as Burton Albion hammer Bristol Rovers in League One

Published on: 22 October 2023
Young Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah was among the goal scorers when Burton Albion thrashed Bristol Rovers in the English League One on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Burton came from a goal down to record a comfortable 4-1 triumph at the Pirelli Stadium to move up on the league standings with the Ghanaian scoring the last goal.

Midfielder Anthony Evans gave Rovers the lead in the 7th minute, but it was cut short moments later when Congolese forward Beryly Lubala equalised for Burton.

Lubala scored again to put the hosts in front two minutes before the half-time break following an assist by Mark Helm.

English midfielder Joe Powell increased the advantage for Burton in the 81st minute, followed by the icing on the cake from Baah after connecting a pass from Lubala.

Lubala turned down the chance to try for a hat-trick to set up Baah for a rising shot that flew into the net three minutes later.

Baah, who remains eligible to represent Ghana, England, and Germany, has two goals and one assist after 11 games in the English League One this campaign.

