Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku delivers assist as LAFC beat rivals LA Galaxy to reach MLS Western Conference final

Explosive Ghanaian winger, Kwadwo Opoku, climbed off the bench to help Los Angeles FC beat rivals LA Galaxy in the semi-final of the Western Conference of the MLS.

The 21-year-old replaced experienced Mexican winger Carlos Vela with 12 minutes remaining, and just two minutes on the pitch, he provided the assist that got LAFC into a 2-1 lead.

LA Galaxy responded five minutes later through Dejan Joveljic before Cristian Arango scored a late winner for LAFC in the thrilling 3-2 victory.

Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for LAFC after meeting a pass from Carlos Vela after 23 minutes. The visitors levelled just before half time through Samuel Grandsir.

Opoku's introduction sparked life into the game and should have scored his side's second but his touch proved crucial for Bouanga's strike.

The former Attram De Visser player has made 34 appearances in the Major League Soccer this season, scoring seven goals. Opoku has already won the Shield with LAFC and was ranked the ninth best U22 player in the league.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin