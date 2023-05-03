Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku scores as LAFC beat Philadelphia Union reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku climbed off the bench to score as MLS Champions Los Angeles FC strolled to victory over Philadelphia Union in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The 21-year-old replaced Mateusz Bogusz in the 66th minute before netting LAFC's second in the 3-0 win at the BMO stadium.

Timothy Tillman gave LAFC an early lead in the first half before red-hot forward Dennis Bouanga sealed victory in the final minute. The Banc of California outfit won the series 4-1 on aggregate.

The victory sends LAFC to the final of the competition, where the winner of the game between Liga MX’s Tigres UANL and Club León.

Opoku is enjoying a decent campaign this season, having played a key role in the CONCACAF Champions League, scoring two goals in six matches.

In the MLS, the Ghanaian winger has scored a goal in eight matches for Los Angeles-based franchise.

Opoku was part of the squad that made history by winning LAFC's first-ever MLS title.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin