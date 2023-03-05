Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku scores as Los Angeles open MLS title defence with a win

Ghanaian young forward Kwadwo Opoku got on the scoresheet as Los Angeles FC opened their MLS title defence with a victory over Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Opoku scored the final goal for Los Angeles who cruised to a 3-2 win against Timbers in their opening match of the MLS at Banc of California Stadium.

Italian legendary defender Giorgio Chiellini opened the scoring of the match in the 24th minute after he slotted home a loose ball following a corner kick.

Los Angeles doubled their advantage ten minutes later through Mexican star Carlos Vela after he converted a penalty kick.

Opoku tallied the eventual game-winning goal in the 52nd minute to give LAFC a 3-0 lead. That was his 10th goal in all competitions for LAFC.

Timbers scored twice in the last thirty minutes of the match to reduce the deficit with goals from Brazilian midfielder Evander da Silva Ferreira and Christian Paredes.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian youngster has scored eight regular-season goals as well as one in the MLS Cup Playoffs and one in the Concacaf Champions League.