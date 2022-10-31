Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku scores as Los Angeles win Western Conference play-off final

Ghanaian young forward Kwadwo Opoku was among the goal scorers when Los Angeles FC thumped Austin FC in the MLS play-offs on Sunday.

Los Angeles claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Austin in the end to win the Western Conference play-off final at the Banc of California Stadium.

Colombian forward Cristian Arango planted a header into the back of the net after a corner-kick from former Mexico forward Carlos Vela in the 29th minute.

Los Angeles doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute after Argentinian forward Maximiliano Urruti headed a corner-kick into his own net.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian was brought on in 71st minute as a replacement to Arango.

Opoku lasted only ten minutes on the field to get on the scoresheet when he sealed the victory with a fantastic finish from the edge of the box. .

Former Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing was an unused substitute for Los Angeles.

Blessing made a total of 30 appearances in the 2022 season where he managed to provide four assists in the process.

Opoku has been in impeccable form for Los Angeles this campaign having scored 8 goals and assisted other four in 36 games.

Los Angeles face Philadelphia Union who won the Eastern Conference title in the final of the MLS play-offs on Saturday, November 5, 2022.