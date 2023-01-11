Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Bonsu Osei trying out at Hungarian champions Ferencvaros

Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Bonsu Osei is currently trialling at Hungarian giants Ferencvaros TC for a possible transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 22-year-old who left Venezuelan club Caracas FC after three years stint is looking to return to Europe to continue with his career.

Bonsu Osei joined Caracas from the Slovakian club FK Senica in January 2020 after just one year since he signed for them from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United.

The winger scored 17 goals and registered 13 assists with Caracas FC in 83 appearances across the three years he spent at the club in Southern America.

Bonsu Osei became the second Ghanaian to score in the Copa Libertadores when he netted against Paraguayan outfit Club Libertad Asuncion in March this year where Caracas lost 2-1 in that match.

He is expected to sign for Ferencvaros on a free transfer in the winter transfer window if he impresses the technical handlers of the Hungarian champions with his performances during his try-out.