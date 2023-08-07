Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Karikari bags brace on opening day in Serbian Parva Liga

Young Ghanaian attacker Kwaku Karikari opened his scoring account on the opening day of the Serbian Parva Liga with a brace against RFK Novi Sad 1921 on Saturday.

Karikari struck twice to inspire FK Jedinstvo Ub's 4-0 emphatic victory at home to begin the 2023-24 campaign on a higher note.

Serbian forward Igor Milanovic opened the scoring for Jedinstvo in the 8th minute after he was set by Ghana U23 player Zubairu Ibrahim.

Young midfielder Danilo Miladinovic doubled the advantage for the home side just before the half-time break.

Karikari got his two goals in the space of eleven minutes of the match to seal the victory for Jedinstvo in the 73rd and 84th minutes.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward had an impressive spell with Jedinstvo last season, where he scored 13 goals and won the best foreign player award.

He was also voted the best player of the half season.