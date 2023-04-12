Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Karikari bags brace to take season's tally to 10 goals in Serbia

Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Karikari, who is having a blistering spell in Serbia, continued with his scoring form on Wednesday for FK Jedinstvo Ub in the Serbian Prva Liga.

The 21-year-old forward scored twice in the round 29 match against Radnicki Sremska Mitrovica as Jedinstvo claimed a 2-0 victory in the end.

Karikari opened the scoring of the match with a close-range effort in the 19th minute at the Stadion Dragan Džajić.

The former Liberty Professionals and Dreams FC forward scored again in the 72nd minute to seal the victory for Jedinstvo, who moved to the 4th position on the table.

Karikari has taken his tally of the 2022-23 campaign to 10 goals in the Serbian second-tier after Wednesday's brace. He is two goals short of the leading top scorer after 29 games.

Ghana U23 player Zubairu Ibrahim featured for Jedinstvo in the match. He has three goals in 17 appearances since joining from King Faisal Babes.