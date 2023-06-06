Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Karikari named best foreign player in Serbian Parva Liga

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Karikari has been named the best foreign player in the Serbian Parva Liga following an impressive 2022-23 campaign, playing for FK Jedinstvo Ub.

The 21-year-old who joined Jedinstvo at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign from Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals has been a revelation with his blistering form.

The highly-rated footballer spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Dreams FC in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Karikari was an instant hit in his very first season in the Serbian second-tier league and in Europe, where he was involved in 20 goals to help Jedinstvo finish fifth on the league standings in the end.

The highly-rated forward scored 13 league goals and provided 7 assists in 31 appearances in the process.

Karikari beat competition from team mate and compatriot Zubairu Ibrahim to land the coveted award.

The young attacker was adjudged as the best player of Serbian club FK Jedinstvo Ub for the half season, an award he received in April this year from Serbia international midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Karikari is expected to be included in the Ghana squad for the upcoming U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco later this month.