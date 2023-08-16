Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku earns spot in League One team of the week

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku has been named in the English League One team of the week after an impressive performance against Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored and delivered an assist to help Peterborough United claim a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Oakwell in a remarkable comeback in the matchday three fixture.

Irish defender Barry Cotter got the opening goal of the match when he put Barnsley ahead in six minutes after the interval.

Cyprus international midfielder Hector Kyprianou levelled matters for Peterborough in the 74th minute before Poku set up Jonson Clarke-Harris to give the visitors the lead moments later.

Poku put a nail in the coffin as he sealed the comeback for Peterborough with his first goal of the 2023-24 season with five minutes remaining on the clock.

Tuesday's triumph over Barnsley has seen Peterborough maintain their perfect run in the English League One with 9 points from three games.

Poku has been outstanding for the Posh since the beginning of the campaign, having contributed three goals (one goal and two assists) in three matches so far.