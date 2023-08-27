Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku gets second league goal of the season for Peterborough United

Young Ghanaian forward Kwame Poku was on target for the second time this season when Peterborough United lost to Derby County in the English League One on Saturday.

Poku scored one of the consolation goals as Peterborough suffered a 4-2 defeat at home at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough opened the scoring of the matchday five fixture with a from Jamaica international Jonson Clarke-Harris in the 23rd minute.

Martyn Waghorn scored six minutes later to draw the visitors level before Eiran Cashin got them into the lead in the 37th minute after an assist from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Waghorn scored twice in the last five minutes of the first half to complete his hatrick and also increased the advantage for Derby with goals in the 40th and 45th minutes.

Poku reduced the deficit for Peterborough when he found the back of the net on the stroke of full-time.

The 22-year-old English-born Ghanaian has two goals and two assists in five appearances for Peterborough in the League One this season.

Ghanaian midfielder Tyrese Fornah made a cameo appearance on his debut for Derby after coming on as a substitute for the last ten minutes.