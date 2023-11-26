GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku scores again as Peterborough hammer Burton Albion

Published on: 26 November 2023
Kwame Poku (11 Peterborough United) during the Sky Bet League 1 Play Off Semi Final 1st Leg between Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday at London Road, Peterborough on Friday 12th May 2023. (Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku hit the back of the net again as Peterborough United thumped Burton Albion in the English League One on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder rounded off the victory for Peterborough as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Posh got the breakthrough as early as the 6th minute through midfielder Joel Randall with an assist from young forward Ricky-Jade Jones.

Ephron Mason-Clark doubled the advantage for Peterborough a minute to the half-time break.

On 61 minutes, Posh made it 3-0 as Poku's driven cross was turned past his own keeper at the near post by Burton forward Cole Stockton.

Poku sealed the victory moments later when he chested home a cross from Harrison Burrows.

German-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah featured in the game for Burton and lasted 45 minutes.

Poku continues to shine for Peterborough this season, having scored 7 goals and provided 6 assists in 17 matches.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

