Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku scores again as Peterborough hammer Burton Albion

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku hit the back of the net again as Peterborough United thumped Burton Albion in the English League One on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder rounded off the victory for Peterborough as they claimed a comfortable 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Posh got the breakthrough as early as the 6th minute through midfielder Joel Randall with an assist from young forward Ricky-Jade Jones.

Ephron Mason-Clark doubled the advantage for Peterborough a minute to the half-time break.

On 61 minutes, Posh made it 3-0 as Poku's driven cross was turned past his own keeper at the near post by Burton forward Cole Stockton.

Poku sealed the victory moments later when he chested home a cross from Harrison Burrows.

German-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah featured in the game for Burton and lasted 45 minutes.

Poku continues to shine for Peterborough this season, having scored 7 goals and provided 6 assists in 17 matches.