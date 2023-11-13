Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku's spectacular brace powers Peterborough to big win over Cambridge

Ghanaian talent Kwame Poku delivered a stellar performance for Peterborough United on Saturday in the English League One.

The young attacking midfielder contributed significantly to their commanding 5-0 home win against Cambridge United in the matchday 17 fixture.

The 22-year-old, born in England, showcased his skills by scoring twice and providing an assist.

Ephron Jardell Mason-Clark opened the scoring after 34 minutes, courtesy of a setup by Poku, who then netted his first goal just three minutes later.

Mason-Clark added another goal just a few minutes after scoring the first, securing his brace.

Poku added to the tally before the half-time break. He netted his second goal of the match a few moments into the second half with an assist from Joel Randall.

Peterborough sealed the victory with an 86th-minute own goal from Cambridge defender Liam Bennett.

Poku's impressive display takes his tally to six goals and six assists in the League One this season.