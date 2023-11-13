GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku's spectacular brace powers Peterborough to big win over Cambridge

Published on: 13 November 2023
Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku's spectacular brace powers Peterborough to big win over Cambridge

Ghanaian talent Kwame Poku delivered a stellar performance for Peterborough United on Saturday in the English League One.

The young attacking midfielder contributed significantly to their commanding 5-0 home win against Cambridge United in the matchday 17 fixture.

The 22-year-old, born in England, showcased his skills by scoring twice and providing an assist.

Ephron Jardell Mason-Clark opened the scoring after 34 minutes, courtesy of a setup by Poku, who then netted his first goal just three minutes later.

Mason-Clark added another goal just a few minutes after scoring the first, securing his brace.

Poku added to the tally before the half-time break. He netted his second goal of the match a few moments into the second half with an assist from Joel Randall.

Peterborough sealed the victory with an 86th-minute own goal from Cambridge defender Liam Bennett.

Poku's impressive display takes his tally to six goals and six assists in the League One this season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more