Ghanaian youngster Kweku Estine joins Fujairah FC in United Arab Emirates

Ghanaian forward Kweku Estine has been confirmed as a new signing by United Arab Emirates club Fujairah FC.

The 20-year-old talent has signed a two-year deal with the club following the expiration of his contract with Al-Bataeh.

Estine, known for his exceptional talent, impressive dribbling skills, and goal-scoring prowess, quickly caught the eye of scouts during his time with Al Bataeh FC. His remarkable performances paved the way for an exciting opportunity with Fujairah FC.

Fujairah FC is renowned for its commitment to nurturing young talents and developing them into future football stars. Estine's signing reflects the club's confidence in his ability to make a significant impact on the pitch.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Estine stated, "It's a dream come true for me to be a part of Fujairah FC. I'm ready to give my all to the team and the fans. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I'm determined to make the most of it."

With this move, Estine is poised to embrace new challenges and contribute to the continued growth of Fujairah FC as a prestigious club in the United Arab Emirates.