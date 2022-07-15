Ghanaian youngster Latif Issah Ahmed joins Norwegian club Viking FK

Ghanaian youngster Latif Issah Ahmed has signed with Viking FK of Norway following a successful trial.

Ahmed impressed the club's technical staff and has been rewarded with an undisclosed contract.

the 20-year-old has officially signed his contract with the Norwegian club and will be eligible to play for the new club next season.

He is excited about the transfer and already looking forward to helping the club to succeed.

The Norwegian club are thrilled about the new addition and confident that he will use his skills to improve the team.

The Norwegian top-flight league is currently ongoing, with Viking in third position after 14 games.