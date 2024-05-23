Ghanaian youngster Levy Nene joins FC Nordsjaelland from Right to Dream Academy

Ghanaian young attacker Levy Nene has secured a move to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy, signing a long-term contract.

The 18-year-old's transfer follows his impressive performances at the Gothia Cup, where his academy emerged victorious.

Nene's move to FC Nordsjaelland comes after his former school and soccer friend, Caleb Yirenkyi, also 18, made the switch from the Right to Dream Academy earlier in the spring season.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Nene stated, "I am super excited to have signed the contract with FC NordsjÃ¦lland. I see it as a fantastic opportunity to be part of such a talented environment. I can't wait to get started and give everything I have on the pitch."

Nene becomes the latest addition to FC Nordsjaelland's Ghanaian contingent from the Right to Dream Academy for the 2024-25 season, joining Araphat Mohammed.

He will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who transitioned from the academy to FC Nordsjaelland and emerged as top stars.