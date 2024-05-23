GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian youngster Levy Nene joins FC Nordsjaelland from Right to Dream Academy

Published on: 23 May 2024
Ghanaian youngster Levy Nene joins FC Nordsjaelland from Right to Dream Academy
Levy Nene

Ghanaian young attacker Levy Nene has secured a move to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy, signing a long-term contract.

The 18-year-old's transfer follows his impressive performances at the Gothia Cup, where his academy emerged victorious.

Nene's move to FC Nordsjaelland comes after his former school and soccer friend, Caleb Yirenkyi, also 18, made the switch from the Right to Dream Academy earlier in the spring season.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Nene stated, "I am super excited to have signed the contract with FC NordsjÃ¦lland. I see it as a fantastic opportunity to be part of such a talented environment. I can't wait to get started and give everything I have on the pitch."

Nene becomes the latest addition to FC Nordsjaelland's Ghanaian contingent from the Right to Dream Academy for the 2024-25 season, joining Araphat Mohammed.

He will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who transitioned from the academy to FC Nordsjaelland and emerged as top stars.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more