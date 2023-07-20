Ghanaian youngster Lloyd-Addo Kuffour joins FSV Zwickau in Germany

German club FSV Zwickau have signed Ghanaian youngster Lloyd-Addo Kuffour on a permanent contract after a successful trial, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 22-year-old defender joins the Regionalliga Nordost side on a two-year contract, running until June 30, 2025.

Kuffour played for Rot Weiss Ahlen and TSV Steinbach Hager in the Regionalliga West and Südwest in the past season, where he made 11 appearances in total.

Before his spells at Ahlen and Steinbach, the left-back played for FSV Optik Rathenow in the German fifth-tier after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Kuffour was trained at Dortmund youth through to the U19 from July 2016 to July 2021 when he was released.

He started his footballing career at Hannover 96 before switching camp to Dortmund.

Kuffour has represented Germany at the youth level, having three caps for the U15 and U16 nationals between May 2017 and September 2017.