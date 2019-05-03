Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng named Crystal Palace U-18 player of the year

English born Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng was named Crystal Palace U-18 player of the year after an outstanding season with the youth team.

The defender player 16 times for the U-18 side and sometimes made it into the U-23 team, and has been described by youth team coach Paddy McCarthy as the most consistent performer.

The 16-year old also earned praised from the U-23 coach, Richard Shaw who says the teenager is a delight to work with.

"He comes in, does the sessions morning and afternoon, he doesn’t moan and he’s an absolute joy to work with. And in terms of creating an environment within the Under-23s group, he’s been as big a part of that as anybody," he told the club's official website.

Boateng, on receiving the award thanked his family and teammates for making it possible.

This means a lot to me, thank you very much. I'd like to thank my family, my coaches and my teammates as well for helping me this season," he said.