Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe opens 2023-24 season with goal and assist in Dundee United big win

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe produced an eye-catching performance to inspire Dundee United's massive win in the Scottish Championship opener on Friday evening.

The teenager scored and assisted as Dundee began the 2023-24 campaign in a stylish way after thrashing Arbroath FC 4-0 on matchday one.

Dundee got the breakthrough of the match at Gayfield Park through forward Gleen Middleton in the 11th minute.

Anim Cudjoe doubled the advantage for the visitors in the 25th minute before Craig Sibald increased the tally twelve minutes later.

The Ghanaian forward was the producer of the final goal after he set up English forward Louis Moult in the additional minutes of the first half.

Dundee take an early lead on the Scottish Championship table as they aim at making a return to the Scottish Premier League at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Anim Cudjoe has been in superb form since the beginning of the new season, having been dazzling in the Scottish League Cup