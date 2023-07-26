Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe picks MOTM award in Scottish League Cup victory

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe stole the show when Dundee United pipped Falkirk Football Club in the Scottish League Cup on Tuesday night.

Dundee recorded a 1-0 victory over Falkirk to move top of Group B of the competition after four rounds of matches.

Cudjoe was named man of the match following his outstanding performance in the match at the Falkirk Stadium.

Scottish forward Kai Fotheringham's first half goal was all Dundee needed to grab the maximum points.

The Ghana U20 player has been in superb form in the competition, having won a penalty for his side when they beat Peterhead 3-0 in the last round.

Cudjoe has featured in all four matches of the Scottish League Cup this campaign.

Cudjoe and his Dundee teammates will face off with English League Two side Carlisle United an international friendly match on Saturday, July 29.

Dundee will begin their 2023-24 Scottish Championship campaign on August 4, 2023, where they tackle Arbroath Football Club.