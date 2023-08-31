Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's gets nomination for Dundee United Goal of the Month for August 

Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's goal for Dundee United against Dunfermline Athletic has been nominated for Goal of the Month for August.

The Ghana youth star rifled in the leveller in the 95th minute with a left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner to spark wild celebrations at Tannadice.

It was his first goal at home for Dundee and his second for the club.

Dunfermline, a newly promoted side, took a shock lead after an hour courtesy Craig Wighton who applied a a header from Josh Edwards' cross.

Cudjoe played the entire duration of the match for the Tangerines.

Watch the goal below

⚽️ It's time to choose your #DUFC Goal of the Month for August! ⚡️ Goal A - Glenn Middleton v Arbroath ✈️ Goal B - Kevin Holt v Ayr United 🚀 Goal C - Mathew Cudjoe v Dunfermline Athletic 🎯 Goal D - Louis Moult v Arbroath Vote in the poll below 👇 pic.twitter.com/I39kprwmoW — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 31, 2023

The 19-year -old has scored two goals, two assists in three appearances this season.