GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's gets nomination for Dundee United Goal of the Month for August 

Published on: 31 August 2023
Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's gets nomination for Dundee United Goal of the Month for August 
Matthew Cudjoe was named Man of the Match in Dundee United's win at Falkirk.

 

Ghanaian youngster Matthew Anim Cudjoe's goal for Dundee United against Dunfermline Athletic has been nominated for Goal of the Month for August.

The Ghana youth star rifled in the leveller in the 95th minute with a left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner to spark wild celebrations at Tannadice.

It was his first goal at home for Dundee and his second for the club.

Dunfermline, a newly promoted side, took a shock lead after an hour courtesy Craig Wighton who applied a a header from Josh Edwards' cross.

Cudjoe played the entire duration of the match for the Tangerines.

Watch the goal below

The 19-year -old has scored two goals, two assists in three appearances this season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more