Ghanaian youngster Michael Baidoo has joined Norwegian OBOS-Ligaen side FK Jerv from FC Midjtylland on loan ahead of the start of the new season.

The 20-year-old signed a season-long loan deal with the Norwegian second-tier side from the Danish giants as he continues his development and aims for more playing time.

The former Vision FC star played for Frederica on loan last term and made 16 league appearances.

Baidoo is highly regarded in the youth ranks of Northern European football.