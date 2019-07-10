Ghanaian youngster Michael Folivi joins AFC Wimbledon

Ghanaian young forward Michale Folivi has completed a second loan move to English Leagie One side AFC Wimbledon ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Folivi, 21, will spend the 2019/20 season on a season-long loan with the Dons.

He was with the club during the second half of last season, scoring twice in 11 outings as Wally Downes' side successfully avoided relegation from League One.

Wally Downes said: “I am just really pleased to get Michael back and I’m looking forward to him joining up with the other strikers. He was a big part of what we did last season. Michael is a forward with a lot of pace who gets in behind defences.

"After having him here previously, we know that he has a great attitude and he puts pressure on defenders.”

The highly-rated youngster has had previous loan spells with Coventry City and Borehamwood.