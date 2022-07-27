Ghanaian youngster Michael Lamptey joins Solvenia side MSK Zilina FC

Ghanaian youngster Michael Lamptey Junior has joined Slovenia side MSK Zilina FC from Zilina Africa FC.

The 18-year-old joins the mother club of Zilina Africa FC ahead of the new season.

Junior featured in the Ghana Division Two League for Zilina Africa two seasons before joining the Shoshone in pre-season this year.

He has been one of the standout players for Zilina Africa scoring and providing assists for the club.

The club made announcement via their Facebook page.

"Michael from Zilina Africa FC joins our mother club MSK Zilina FC in Slovakia to continue his professional carrier

We wish you all the best in your new challenge," the club posted.