Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini earns spot in Danish Superliga Team of the Week

Ghanaian young forward Mohammed Fuseini has made waves in the Danish Superliga, earning a spot in Sofascore's Team of the Week for his outstanding performance in Randers FC's recent away triumph over Hvidovre IF.

The promising forward showcased his prowess by netting a remarkable brace, contributing significantly to Randers FC's commanding 3-1 victory at the Pro Ventilation Arena.

Fuseini wasted no time in making his mark on the game, opening the scoring for the visitors just three minutes into the match. He then doubled his tally with another goal just ten minutes later, further solidifying his side's lead.

Though Hvidovre managed to pull one back shortly after halftime, Fuseini's early heroics had already set the tone for Randers FC's triumph.

The victory was sealed in the dying moments of the game, courtesy of a goal from Nigerian forward Stephen Odey, assisted by defender Oliver Olsen.

Fuseini's recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional, as evidenced by his remarkable scoring record. With five goals in his last two games and a total of six goals in seven appearances in the Danish Superliga, the Right to Dream Academy graduate has proven to be a formidable force on the field.

Playing on loan from Sturm Graz, Fuseini's impressive form has undoubtedly caught the attention of football enthusiasts and pundits alike, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in European football.

As he continues to excel in the Danish top-flight, Mohammed Fuseini's remarkable talent and goal-scoring prowess promise an exciting future ahead both for him and for Randers FC.

Below is the team of the week: