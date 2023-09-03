Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini gets first goal of the season in Sturm Graz away victory

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini registered his first goal of the 2023-24 campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga as Sturm Graz snatched a late win against SCR Altach on Saturday.

The 21-year-old forward came off the bench to score the match-winner for Sturm Graz as they recorded a 2-1 win in the round 6 fixture.

Georgian midfielder Otar Kiteishvili scored the opening goal of the match to give the visitors the advantage in the 63rd minute at the Cashpoint-Arena.

Young defender Paul Koller scored to level matters for Altach moments later in the match.

Fuseini was brought on as a substitute in the 88th minute when he replaced forward Manprit Sarkaria. He scored the winning goal just a minute into the additional time.

Fuseini, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, has one goal in four appearances for Sturm Graz in the Austrian top division this season.