Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini scores in 3rd straight game as Randers FC triumph

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini scored in the third consecutive game for Randers FC in the Danish Superliga against Vejle BK on Sunday.

The 21-year-old forward got his sixth goal in three matches after founding the back of the net when Randers recorded a 2-1 win at the Energi Viborg Arena.

Randers got the opening goal of the match in the 18th minute through defender Daniel Hoegh after he assisted by Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri.

Fuseini doubled the advantage for the visitors a few moments into the second half when he connected a pass from midfielder Mads Enggard.

Vejle's consolation goal was scored by Russian-born Nigerian German Onugkha in the 66th minute.

Former Ghana international midfielder Ebenezer Ofori started the game and lasted 46 minutes for Vejle. He was replaced by Gambia player Hamza Barry.

Fuseini is having an excellent moment in the Danish Superliga since joining on loan from Austrian side Sturm Graz. He has 7 goals in 8 games so far.