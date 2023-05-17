Ghanaian youngster Moses Abbey signs for Romanian top-tier side FC Universitatea Craiova

Romanian club FC Universitatea Craiova 1948 have snapped up Ghanaian youngster Moses Abbey ahead of the 2023-24 season on a two-year contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder will move from Italian Serie D side Ravenna FC to Romania on a free transfer, starting July 1, 2023.

Abbey had a spectacular 2022-23 campaign in the Serie D-D, where he scored 9 goals and assisted 7 others in 36 matches for Ravenna as they finished 7th on the league table.

His impressive performances landed him the club's best player of the season award, which he received over the weekend.

Abbey joined Ravenna at the beginning of the 2022-23 season from Rende Calcio 1968 and instantly became an important player to the team.

He played 19 matches for Rende in all competitions in the 2021-22 season and scored four goals, and provided five assists in the process.

Italian Serie C club Pordenone Calcio were interested in signing the talented footballer, but he has decided to move to Southeastern Europe ahead of the next season.