Ghanaian youngster Moses Abbey wins player of the year award at Italian club Ravenna

Ghanaian youngster Moses Abbey has been voted player of the year at Italian club Ravenna FC following his outstanding display in the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was instrumental for Ravenna in the Serie D-D, having scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists in 36 matches.

Abbey received the award from L’Istituto "Guido d’Arezzo", the education partners of Ravenna over the weekend during a brief ceremony.

L’Istituto "Guido d’Arezzo" were in charge of selecting man of the match for the club after every game, and the Ghanaian won 11 of them across the season.

Abbey emerged as the best player of 2022-23 after topping a voting by the Red and Yellow fans.

Ravenna finished the season at the 7th place on the league standings with 56 points from 38 matches, scoring 52 goals and conceding 47 in the process.

Abbey will leave Ravenna to Romanian top-tier side FC Universitatea Craiova 1948 on a free transfer when the summer transfer window opens in July.