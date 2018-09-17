Ghanaian youngster Myron Boadu suffers injury blow in AZ Alkmaar draw with Feyenoord

AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu suffered an ankle injury during their 1-1 stalemate against Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The 17-year-old started the match on a superb note as he set up a goal for Icelandic forward Albert Gudmundsson in the 5th minute.

However, the youngster's bright start to the game ended abruptly after picking up an ankle injury following a duel with Feyenoord's Eric Bottheghin in the 34th minute and was replaced by Bjorn Johnsen.

AZ failed to hold on to their lead as Feyenoord rallied back to end the match with a 1-1 scoreline.

Boadu has netted three goals and provided two assists in five appearances to help the Cheeseheads to with 5th position.