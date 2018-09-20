Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu named in Vorskla Poltava squad for Arsenal Europa League clash

Former Ghana U17 defender Najeeb Yakubu has been included in Vorskla Poltava's squad for tonight's Europa League clash against Arsenal FC at the Emirates Stadium.

Yakubu joined the Oleksiy Butovsky Vorskla Stadium outfit on a three-year deal as a free agent earlier this month.

The 18-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Vasyl Sachko's side but after impressing in training last week, he was included in their squad for the 1-0 win over Karpaty in the Ukrainian top flight league but warmed warmed the bench.

The versatile has been included in the squad for the crunch clash against English giants Arsenal in the opening game of Group E.

Yakubu, who made five appearances for the Ghana U17 side at the 2017 FIFA juvenile tournament in India, left Ghanaian lower-tier outfit UniStar Academy after his contract expired last season.