Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Opoku scores in 3rd consecutive match in Belgian Pro League

Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Opoku scored in his third consecutive match for OH Leuven as they overcame Standard Liege in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The 21-year-old got his third in three games to Leuven claim a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Liege at Den Dreef Stadium in Heverlee in a round 34 fixture.

Opoku netted the opening goal of the match two minutes from the break after he was set up by midfielder Mathieu Maertens.

DR Congo defender Merveille Bope Bokadi drew the visitors level ten minutes after the interval with Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate providing the assist.

Iceland midfielder Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson converted a penalty kick to restore Leuven's advantage in the 63rd minute. He scored again to increase the tally four minutes later.

Liege reduced the deficit in the additional minutes of the match through Italian midfielder Filippo Melegoni.

Former Ghana U17 and U20 player Emmanuel Toku joined the match in the 90th minute after he replaced Thorsteinsson.

Opoku, on loan from English Premier League side Leicester City, has three goals in 7 appearances so far.