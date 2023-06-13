Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Opoku visits White House with Syracuse University soccer team

Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Opoku had the remarkable opportunity to visit the prestigious White House, the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States of America on Monday.

The talented forward was part of the Syracuse University men's soccer team that embarked on a visit to Washington, D.C.

The purpose of their visit was to participate in "College Athletes Day" at the White House, an event organised to recognize and honour accomplished student-athletes.

The highlight of the occasion was an address delivered by Her Excellency Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of America.

Opoku, who is only 21 years old, and his teammates from Syracuse University thoroughly enjoyed their time at the White House, where they had the opportunity to interact with various officials.

This memorable experience will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the young footballer.

Opoku played a crucial role in the success of the Syracuse University team, which triumphed in the national championship in December 2022.

His impressive performances caught the attention of scouts, leading to a lucrative transfer to Leicester City in the prestigious English Premier League.

However, Opoku was subsequently loaned out to Belgium, where he spent a brief period with OH Leuven.

During his time at OH Leuven, Opoku showcased his skills in seven matches and netted three goals, further bolstering his reputation as a promising talent. His experiences at both the collegiate and professional levels are shaping him into a player with immense potential.