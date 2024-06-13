Ghanaian youngster Obed Agyapong joins Royal Antwerp FC

Promising Ghanaian footballer Obed Agyapong has officially completed a move to Belgian club Royal Antwerp FC.

The 19-year-old has signed a deal transitioning from Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OH Leuven) to join Antwerp's Under-23 squad for the upcoming season.

Agyapong, who impressed with OH Leuven's U-23 team, aims to further his development within Antwerp's youth setup and has his sights set on breaking into the senior team. The Belgian-born Ghanaian made 26 appearances in the recently concluded season, contributing a goal.

Versatile and skilled, Agyapong can operate effectively on either flank and is adept at playing in the right-wingback role. Having honed his talents in Belgian football over recent years, the young player is eager to make a significant impact with Antwerp's U-23s and seize opportunities to shine in the first team.

Agyapong joins a growing list of ambitious Ghanaian players in Belgium, including Majeed Ashimeru, Denis Odoi, Isaac Nuhu, Kamal Sowah, and Kelvin Yeboah. These players are all striving to carve out successful careers in European football.

Agyapong's move to Royal Antwerp FC marks an exciting step in his career, and fans will be keen to see how he progresses with his new club.