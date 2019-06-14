Ghanaian youngster Obeng Regan pops up on Trabzonspor radar - Report

Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan is reported to have emerged as a summer transfer target for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 24-year-old joined Spanish side Deportivo Alaves last summer before being shipped on loan to Croatian side NK Istra 1961.

The former Asante Kotoko youth midfielder enjoyed an impressive season with the Yellow and Green lads last term, making 29 appearances and tallying four goals.

Regan's performance for the side is reported to attracted an interest from Turkish Supaliga side Trabzonspor who have enquired about the availability of the player from parent club Deportivo Alaves.

He could become the second Ghanaian to join the side after Black Stars AFCON-bound striker Caleb Ekuban - who they are keen to make his loan deal from English side Leeds United permanent.