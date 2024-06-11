Ghanaian youngster Omari Forson completes transfer to Serie A side AC Monza

English-born Ghanaian attacking midfielder Omari Forson has officially made a move to AC Monza, a team in the Italian Serie A league, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

After his contract with Manchester United ended, Forson joined Monza as a free agent. He recently signed a contract that will keep him with the club until 2028 and is expected to play a significant role for them.

As a result of this transfer, Manchester United will be receiving a compensation fee for losing the Ghanaian midfielder to Monza for the upcoming season.

Despite being offered a new contract by the English giants, Forson turned it down in search of more playing time.

He was dissatisfied with his limited role last season and wanted reassurance from the club.

While Forson may have only made seven senior appearances for Manchester United last season, he has been in exceptional form for the youth team.

He has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists for the U23s and also netted nine goals and had nine assists during his time with the U18s.