Ghanaian youngster Omari Forson impresses Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in pre-season

Published on: 09 August 2023
English-born Ghanaian youngster, Omari Forson, is set for a huge season with Manchester United in the 2023/24 campaign. 

The Manchester United youth product featured prominently for Erik ten Hag's side's during preparations, making six appearances in eight games for the Red Devils.

While fellow academy product, Kobbie Mainoo - another player of Ghanaian descent - was making the headlines, it was Forson who grabbed the attention of Ten Hag.

Forson is expected to make his senior competitive debut in the upcoming campaign following in impressive displays in pre-season.

“I’ve learned so much – good habits on and off the pitch – and I’ve really enjoyed my time since the start of pre-season. There’s a lot to learn – you’ve got to keep learning. The learning never stops, especially because I’m young," said Forson following the team's return to England.

“At United, you’ll be given opportunities, and that’s important, definitely. But I can’t get complacent, I’ll keep pushing and hopefully opportunities will come.”

