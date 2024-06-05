Ghanaian youngster Omari Foster offered new deal at Manchester United

English-born Ghanaian forward, Omari Forson has been handed a new deal by FA Cup winner Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The talented attacking midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the month and reports are rife in England that Forson wants to leave the club.

Forson is yet to make a decision to sign the new contract but it looks like the England youth international would want an assurance over game time following his limited role last season.

"Discussions remain open with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over potential new contracts while Omari Forson has formally been offered a new deal," wrote Man United on their official website.

He made only seven senior appearances for the club last season.

Meanwhile, Forson has been in sensational form for the youth team, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists for the U23's. He also netted nine goals and delivered nine assist during his time at the U18's.