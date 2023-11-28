Ghanaian youngster Paul Appiah reveals help from Jamie Vardy after joining Leicester City

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Paul Appiah has disclosed how Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy encourages young players during his training sessions with the Foxes.

Appiah joined the former Premier League champions in November from Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old is currently on a short-term loan at non league side Maidstone and made his debut against St Albans over the weekend.

While seeking game time at Maidstone, the young centre-back opened up on his relationship with the Leicester City legend.

“Vardy’s a handful,” said Appiah, as quoted by Kent Online. “You’ve got to check your shoulders with him - you can’t miss him.

“If you take your eye off him for a second he’ll catch you in behind but training with him is good.

“Vardy’s one of those players in the first team where he puts his arm around the young players, he helps them, he gets them through a session. He wants us to show our personality.

“I remember one of my first sessions with him. He said I shouldn’t be afraid to put a challenge on him, so he wants the young ones to do well.

“That’s just how it is with the players - they know what it’s like coming up through the ranks, so they’re supportive.”