Ghanaian youngster Prince Ampem bags brace as HNK Sibenik defeat Lucko in Croatian second-tier league

Ghanaian striker Prince Obeng Ampem netted a brace for HNK Sibenik in their 3-0 victory over Lucko in the Croatian second-tier league at the Stadion Šubićevac.

Former WAFA winger’s outstanding performance ensured HNK Sibenik clinched all three points to move on top of the Croatian league 2 table despite sharing the same points with Osijek II.

Ampem, scored on the 48th minute to double his side’s lead after Josip Maleš had opened scoring on the 26th mark.

The game became very cagey in the second half but Obeng Ampem, made his blistering form count when he struck on the 53rd minute to complete his Brace on the day to propel the host to an emphatic 3-0 victory.

HNK Sibenik currently sit atop of the league table with 15 points after 8 games.