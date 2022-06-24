Ghanaian youngster Prince Aning joins German giants Borussia Dortmund

Dutch-born Ghanaian Prince Aning has joined German giants Borussia Dortmund from Dutch outfit Ajax Amsterdam.

The 18-year-old signed a four-year deal to join the U23 team of Borussia Dortmund and will work closely with Ghana coach Otto Addo, who is talent developer at the club.

Aning is one of the promising left-backs in European football at the moment and his performances with the second team could earn him promotion to the first team.

The Holland U18 star first caught the attention of the Yellow and Blacks when Dortmund's youth team played Ajax's U18 in January.

"We've been in talks for a long time and are happy that the transfer worked out. Prince Aning is an exceptional player with a strong left foot," said Ingo Preuss, sporting director of Borussia Dortmund's U23s.

The player born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam has featured 8 times for the Dutch U18 national team, scoring a goal.

He will become the ninth signing by new U23 coach Christian Preusser.

Dortmund have already signed Valentino Vermeulen (FC Eindhoven), Mario Suver (1. FC Nürnberg), Can Özkan (Fortuna Düsseldorf II), Falko Michel (VfB Stuttgart II), Bjarne Pudel (SC Wiedenbrück), Michael Eberwein (Hallescher FC), Jayden Braaf (Manchester City) and goalkeeper Niklas Lübcke (ETB SW Essen).