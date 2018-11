HNK Sibenik youngster Prince Obeng Ampem was voted man of the match in his side's 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb II over the weekend.

The Ghanaian sensation put up another superlative display to win his second successive individual accolade.

The former WAFA star has been impressive since he joined the Croatian second-tier side.

The youngster, 20, has scored four goals in 14 appearances for the side so far.