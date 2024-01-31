Ghanaian youngster Princess Marfo joins American side Bay FC

Princess Marfo has joined American Women's Soccer club Bay FC from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland Women.

The hugely talented forward signed a deal that will keep her at the new franchise until 2025, with the option of a further year.

Marfo became the first female graduate from the Right to Dream Academy to join a European club at just the age of 18.

She quickly established herself as one of the best attackers in the Danish Gjensidige Women's League, terrorizing opponents with her speed and technique.

"I have been really happy with my time at FC NordsjÃ¦lland. When I came here, everything was very new to me. But football was my focus - and the fact that I was finally allowed to play overshadowed everything else," she said as she leaves the club.

"After some time in Denmark, I came into balance. I could show my teammates and coaches who I really am. I think that also showed on the pitch. Now I have made many good friends here," added the 20-year-old.

Bay FC General Manager Lucy Rushton shared her excitement after the club secured the services of the Right to Dream Academy graduate.

“Princess is an exciting, young talent that we are thrilled to be bringing to our club and into the NWSL,” she told the club's official website.

“She has already shown tremendous growth and potential since joining FCN, and we believe that our environment will help continue to foster her skills as a professional. She will add another dimension to our attack, and I am looking forward to seeing her hit the ground running with our group.”

The Right to Dream Academy in Ghana is noted for the production of world-class talents, with Mohammed Kudus being one of the best to come out of the academy.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin