Ghanaian youngster Rak-Sakyi switches attention to Brentford after Arsenal defeat

English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is already looking forward to Crystal Palace's next game against Brentford in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old made a cameo against Arsenal as the Eagles lost narrowly to the Gunners despite a spirited performance at the Selhurst Park.

Rak-Sakyi, who just returned from a successful loan spell at Charlton, made his first appearance for the club since the final game of the 2021/22 season.

“We’re disappointed not to get the three points, but the team played well and we’re just happy that we worked hard and fought for the club," he told Crystal Palace TV.

“They were in a deep block and we knew it was going to be a difficult ask with the quality of players they have. At the end of the day, it wasn’t our day.

“It’s always going to be difficult when you’ve got 10 men behind the ball. It’s on us to keep patient and try and break through that line of defence. It was really difficult – we just couldn’t get the goal.

“We’ve just got to move on and hopefully we get the next win on Saturday.”