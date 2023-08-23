GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian youngster Rak-Sakyi switches attention to Brentford after Arsenal defeat

Published on: 23 August 2023
Ghanaian youngster Rak-Sakyi switches attention to Brentford after Arsenal defeat

English-born Ghanaian winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is already looking forward to Crystal Palace's next game against Brentford in the Premier League. 

The 20-year-old made a cameo against Arsenal as the Eagles lost narrowly to the Gunners despite a spirited performance at the Selhurst Park.

Rak-Sakyi, who just returned from a successful loan spell at Charlton, made his first appearance for the club since the final game of the 2021/22 season.

“We’re disappointed not to get the three points, but the team played well and we’re just happy that we worked hard and fought for the club," he told Crystal Palace TV.

“They were in a deep block and we knew it was going to be a difficult ask with the quality of players they have. At the end of the day, it wasn’t our day.

“It’s always going to be difficult when you’ve got 10 men behind the ball. It’s on us to keep patient and try and break through that line of defence. It was really difficult – we just couldn’t get the goal.

“We’ve just got to move on and hopefully we get the next win on Saturday.”

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more