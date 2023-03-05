Ghanaian youngster Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer gets 7th goal of the season in Hamburger home win

Ghanaian attacker Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored in his second consecutive match in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday when Hamburger SV beat FC Nurnberg.

Königsdörffer rounded off the 3-0 victory for Hamburger in the matchday 23 fixture at Volksparkstadion to cushion their promotion charge.

French forward Jean-Luc Dompe gave Hamburger the lead in the match in the 19th minute with a stunning freekick which beat goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen.

The home side doubled their lead seven minutes after the interval with a goal from Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis after he was assisted by Dompe.

Königsdörffer was brought on in the match in the 85th minute after taking the place of Dompe.

The 21-year-old Germany-born Ghanaian sealed the victory for Hamburger in the stoppage-time after receiving a sweet pass from midfielder Jonas Meffert as his shot left the goalkeeper helpless.

Königsdörffer has taken his tally of the campaign to 7 goals in 21 appearances in the German second-tier. He also scored twice in two games in the DFB Pokal.

He is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for this month's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double-header against Angola.