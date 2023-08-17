GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian youngster Raphael Sarfo signs professional contract with Ajax

Published on: 17 August 2023
Dutch-born Ghanaian, Raphael Sarfo has signed his first senior contract with Ajax Amsterdam. 

The 19-year-old penned a one-year-deal with the option of a two-year extension following his promotion to the first team.

"Thank God for signing my first contract for Ajax," he wrote on Instagram.

Sarfo has been with Ajax since 2012, playing for the various ranks before finally getting his breakthrough in 2022.

The strong defender has made two appearances for the reserve side, making his debut against Heracles Almelo in September.

He is expected to fight for a starting role in the first team as he continues his development with the Dutch giants.

